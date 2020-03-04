[susanna-liew,-wife-of-lacking-pastor-koh,-among-intercontinental-ladies-of-bravery-awardees-(video)]

Susanna Liew, the spouse of lacking pastor Raymond Koh is staying honoured for her tireless pursuit of justice and for pushing all those responsible for his abduction to be punished. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March four — Susanna Liew is between honorees who will obtain the Intercontinental Women of Courage award from US Initial Lady Melania Trump in Washington these days.

According to a statement from the US embassy in this article, the wife of missing pastor Raymond Koh is getting honoured for her tireless pursuit of justice and for pushing people liable for his abduction to be punished.

The function will be held in the US money, with US State Secretary Michael Pompeo hosting though Trump is scheduled to provide remarks recognising the gals.

Apart from Liew, other folks currently being honoured this yr include Zarifa Ghafari (Afghanistan), Lucy Kocharyan (Armenia), Shahla Humbatova (Azerbaijan), Ximena Galarza (Bolivia), Claire Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso), Sayragul Sauytbay (China), Amaya Coppens (Nicaragua), Jalila Haider (Pakistan), Amina Khoulani (Syria), Yasmin al Qadhi (Yemen), and Dr Rita Nyampinga (Zimbabwe).

The IWOC Award recognises gals all over the world who have demonstrated extraordinary courage and management in advocating for peace, justice, human legal rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, generally at wonderful personalized chance and sacrifice.

Koh was taken in broad daylight in 2017 by a group of abductors in various automobiles and has by no means been viewed again due to the fact the incident was captured by a close by surveillance camera.

His abduction as properly as that of activist Amri Che Mat turned the subject of a public inquiry by the Human Legal rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam), which concluded that the Special Department was associated in Koh’s abduction and labelled it an “enforced disappearance.”

Liew sued the law enforcement and the Malaysian government on February 12 above his abduction, just a working day just before the expiry of the 3-yr limitation period of time.