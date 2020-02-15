[Suspect armed crashes into a tree, flees on foot during police chase – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of LA / OC]

%MINIFYHTMLcf542e00c6e998e7af13056056b3aea811%

Ongoing investigation into shooting at Arleta's house partyOfficers were called to the scene at 13418 Rangoon Street shortly before 11 p.m. 7 hours ago

Ticket prices as high as $ 224 for Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples CenterTickets for the celebration of life will go on sale on February 19 at 10 a.m. People who wish to attend must register to buy tickets at Ticketmaster from Friday, February 14 at 11 a.m. until Monday, February 17 at 10 a.m. On February 18, registered fans will receive an email or text message to participate in ticket sales.

7 hours ago

Celebrate Valentine's Day with weddings, flowers or at the break barSouthern California is full of ways to celebrate love, or not, on this Valentine's Day. 7 hours ago

Dry 2020 cushions Super BloomLast year's super bloom attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors to Lake Elsinore. Now, the locals wonder if this year will bring disappointment due to the dry weather. 7 hours ago

Cut bear's leg found near Santa Clarita car dealershipThe leg was found Thursday night after a large transport truck delivered several vehicles to a dealership along the 23000 block of Creekside Road in Valencia, according to a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. 7 hours ago

Michael Avenatti, former Stormy Daniels lawyer, convicted in Nike extortion trialThe verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan. After a three-week trial in which prosecutors claimed that Avenatti threatened to use his access to the media to damage Nike's reputation and the price of the shares unless the clothing company paid him up to $ 25 million. 7 hours ago

City leaders criticize the Trump administration's move to deploy border agents in Los AngelesThe Trump administration is threatening new sweeps that could begin as soon as this weekend. Los Angeles city leaders are ruining the movement. Randy Paige informs. 8 hours ago

CBSLA: The Rundown (July 14)The latest news, weather and sports. 9 hours ago

Evelyn Taft Weather Forecast (February 14)Evelyn Taft check out the weather forecast tonight. 10 hours ago

The good Samaritan frustrates car theft with a child in the vehicleThe cell phone video shows officers trying to handcuff a man who had just climbed into the car of a woman who was stopped at the intersection of Poinsettia and Willoughby in the Fairfax district on Wednesday afternoon. 11 hours ago

Suspicious armed crashes into a tree, flees on foot during police chaseAn armed suspect crashed into a tree in Elysian Park before taking off on foot during a police chase. The suspect turned himself in to the police and was arrested nearby. 12 hours ago

Chase suspect search underway near highway 210 in GlendaleThe chase began when a Glendale patrol unit attempted to stop a vehicle in Los Olivos and Lauderdale at approximately 3: 20 p.m. Friday. Police say the car ran at full speed. 13 hours ago

Valentine's Day Floods Registrar-Registrar of Los Angeles County with weddingsThe Los Angeles County Registrar-Registrar had additional staff and ceremony areas at hand to celebrate weddings for Valentine's Day, his busiest wedding day of the year. 13 hours ago

Justin Bieber raises money for the Los Angeles nonprofit with the new music video & # 39; Intentions & # 39;Justin Bieber released his latest album "Changes,quot; on Friday along with a music video that is helping raise money for a local charity. 15 hours ago

Bob Eubanks talks about his career, future projectsLegendary TV host Bob Eubanks, best known for "The Newlywed Game," goes through the KCAL9 studio to talk about his career and upcoming projects. 16 hours ago

Weather forecast for Olga Ospina (February 14)A clear and sunny weekend for Southland. A maximum of 63 for the beaches and 70 for the valleys. 16 hours ago

Pasadena Humane Society is the host of fast dating for Valentine's cats with adoption rates of $ 14If you don't have a Valentine yet, the Pasadena Human Society can have your "perfect,quot; partner. 16 hours ago

California Flower Mall attracts Valentine's gift donorsAs Jake Reiner reports, nobody wants to be late one day and have a short petal. 18 hours ago

Kobe Bryant Memorial ticketsThe celebration of the life of Kobe and Gianna Bryant will require tickets, ranging from $ 224 to $ 24.02. 18 hours ago

Michael Avenatti, former Stormy Daniels lawyer, convicted in Nike extortion trialThe verdict against Michael Avenatti was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan. 18 hours ago

Teen arrested in connection with a stroke of fury on the road captured on videoLos Angeles police believe that the three suspects in the New Year's Day attack fled to Armenia. Kara Finnstrom informs. 18 hours ago

Officials urge people to request real identificationA real ID is required before October 1 to take an international or national flight. 20 hours ago