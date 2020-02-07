Suspect arrested after man hit and killed by own car in Bexley

Detectives launched an investigation into the murder after a man who was hit by an alleged thief with his own car died from his injuries.

Marc Allen of Erith confronted a man who police said was in the car on his driveway around 3 a.m. on Sunday December 29 at Peareswood Road.

Allen, 51, was forced to force him over the vehicle, police said.

He was left lying on the driveway with head injuries while the suspect was driving the car.

Mr. Allen was rushed to Kings College Hospital where he remained in a coma until his death on Wednesday, January 29.

On December 31, his car, a gray Mercedes GLA, was found in the E14 zone.

Officers believe he had been left in the Bronze Age area at Erith for a number of hours after being chased from the aisle.

Today (February 7), a 27-year-old man was arrested in E14 on suspicion of murder and burglary.

He was taken into police custody at an East London police station where he remains.

Mr. Allen’s next of kin has been informed and a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, a crime specialist in the South, said, “This was a brutal and ruthless attack on an innocent man at his door.

“For simply defending his property, Mr. Allen paid the ultimate price with his life; and my thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this time.

“Our investigations are underway to try to determine how the suspect had access to the keys to the vehicle and, at that time, I would call anyone who could have witnessed the incident or subsequently see the car driving in the area to manifest. “

Anyone with information is asked to contact Specialist Crime South on 020 8721 4622. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 / visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

.