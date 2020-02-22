[suspect-arrested-following-fatal-stabbing-outside-west-town-bar]

A single human being was arrested just after a 23-yr-previous male was stabbed to demise Friday in West Town.

The 23-yr-old was arguing with an additional gentleman, 30, about 11: 23 p.m. as they have been leaving a bar in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago police said. The older gentleman stabbed the younger male several moments in the arm, neck and back again.

The more youthful man was taken to Stroger Clinic, wherever he was pronounced lifeless, police stated.

The Cook dinner County professional medical examiner’s business hasn’t launched specifics about the fatality.

Law enforcement tape blocked off the entrance to Richard’s Bar, 401 N. Milwaukee Avenue, as officers investigated.

The 30-yr-old gentleman was taken into custody at the scene, law enforcement claimed. Rates are pending.

Region Central detectives are investigating.

