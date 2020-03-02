[suspect-arrested-for-insulting-agong-is-mentally-unwell,-claims-igp]

Abdul Hamid said investigators discovered the suspect, who was reported to have created the insult in a Fb posting, to have a medical record for psychological wellness challenges. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The guy arrested for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is mentally unsound, in accordance to Inspector-Basic of Law enforcement Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

The police main mentioned investigators found the suspect, who was reported to have built the insult in a Facebook posting, to have a medical report for psychological health problems.

The police formerly mentioned they were being investigating the individual beneath the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“We uncovered out that the suspect is mentally unwell,” Ahmad Bador informed reporters at the federal law enforcement headquarters in Bukit Aman below.

