Suspect arrested for leaving Easter eggs stuffed with porn in the mailboxes

A woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly laying Easter eggs in the mailboxes of residents of Flagler County, Florida.

In a news release Thursday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) said it had received numerous calls from people who found plastic eggs in their mailboxes since Sunday.

The eggs were reportedly containing “pornographic images, non-threatening references to local churches and county buildings and other miscellaneous items,” the statement said.

On Wednesday evening, the FCSO received additional reports about a woman who was watching her lay eggs in the mailboxes on Hernandez Ave.

The version continued:

Capt. Jacob had earlier identified the suspect vehicle as a 2004 Honda Civic. The FCSO’s Problem Area Crime Enforcement Unit (PACE) began searching for areas where reports were coming from. At 11:19 p.m. PACE located the car traveling north on the Belle Terre Parkway to Whiteview Parkway and a traffic stop was made.

During the investigation, April Cestoni, 42, (DOB 4/10/1977), admitted to putting the items in his mailboxes, saying he was educating the people.

Agents said Cestoni, who works at the Publix supermarket on Hammock Avenue, had a bag full of pornographic material in his car and told police he had distributed more than 400 leaflets in recent days.

After his arrest, the FCSO said the suspect had no coronavirus-related symptoms.

“Our team did a great job tracking this offender and remanding him to prison,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

“Luckily she does not appear to be suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, but she certainly needs help,” she said.

According to the press release, the suspect was charged with 11 counts of distributing obscene material.

“She was also charged for driving with a suspended license and violating Executive Order 20-91 for trips not related to essential activities,” the statement continued.

Cestoni was later booked into the Perry Hall Sheriff’s Prison Detention Facility, and he currently has a $ 7,000 obligation.

“Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues,” the statement said.