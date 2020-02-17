[suspect-arrested-in-koreatown-immediately-after-allegedly-shooting-at-law-enforcement-through-chase]

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A male accused of capturing at officers in the course of a chase was arrested immediately after a lookup by law enforcement in Koreatown.

The guy was suspected of thieving a auto and led police on a pursuit starting off all-around eight: 30 p.m. Sunday on the 101 Freeway by means of Silver Lake, on to streets and then again north on the 101, Los Angeles police claimed.

As the suspect was coming into the 101, he allegedly fired at officers, with a number of rounds hitting a patrol car.

The chase continued in the Rampart place, and the suspect later abandoned the auto on Berendo Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

A perimeter was set up and a K-9 and SWAT arrived to the scene. The male was arrested all over 1 a.m. Monday.

No officers have been wounded in the problem.