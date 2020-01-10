Suspect arrested in La Mirada fatal shooting, authorities say

Loading...

LA MIRADA, California (KABC) – Authorities arrested a man who is accused of killing and killing a dog at La Mirada this week.

Shane Dubyak, 23, of Lakewood was arrested Friday after a chase and a chase on foot from Artesia to Cerritos, according to investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff. A firearm was also recovered.

Detectives launched an investigation after the incident was captured on surveillance video, showing someone slaughtering the dog Sunday before leaving.

Two potential suspects were arrested on Wednesday evening, but were later released after authorities determined they were not involved.

A witness reported hearing two shots after seeing a plan place something in a sewer in block 16400 on Phoebe Avenue. The witness then found a mixture of dead terriers lying on a dog bed.

“It’s very disturbing,” said Sheriff Detective Mark Christiansen. “There are ways to properly handle sick and injured old dogs and that is not the way to do it.”

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s Norwalk station at (562) 466-5419. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call (800) 222-8477.

