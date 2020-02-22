[suspect-arrested-just-after-fatal-stabbing-close-to-west-city-bar]

A single individual was arrested immediately after a 23-yr-aged gentleman was stabbed to loss of life Friday in West Town.

The 23-year-old was arguing with one more guy, 30, about 11: 23 p.m. in the 400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago law enforcement said. The more mature gentleman stabbed the younger gentleman numerous situations in the arm, neck and back.

The young gentleman was taken to Stroger Healthcare facility, where by he was pronounced dead, law enforcement stated.

The Cook County clinical examiner’s workplace hasn’t launched information about the fatality.

Law enforcement tape blocked off the entrance to Richard’s Bar, 401 N. Milwaukee Avenue, as officers investigated. Police explained the stabbing did not come about within the bar.

The 30-year-previous male was taken into custody at the scene, law enforcement explained. Costs are pending.

Region Central detectives are investigating.

Examine far more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.