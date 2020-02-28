suspect-arrested-soon-after-attack-on-asian-person-amassing-cans-caught-on-video-clip,-sfpd-states

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco police say an arrest has been created right after online video surfaced showing an Asian guy remaining attacked whilst accumulating cans in the city’s Bayview community. There is a next suspect, officials say.

The announcement was produced Thursday afternoon immediately after a Local community Unity and Therapeutic rally on Osceola Lane, the exact road in which the attacked happened.

San Francisco metropolis officials held the unity event as an try to provide collectively the Asian-American and African-American communities to break down obstacles about stereotypes and distrust.

“I want to be distinct: We you should not want to try and bait any form of race war,” claims Mayor London Breed. “We stay in the similar local community, we go to the similar grocery suppliers, our children go to the very same faculties. And it truly is vital that we bridge that gap.”

Police have not introduced the names of the victim or suspects.

