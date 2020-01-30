Suspect arrested Thursday morning shootout

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) – Cedar Rapids Police Department has arrested a local middle school after an early morning gunfight in the southwest of the city.

At around 9:21 a.m., the officers received a call to fire for the 1200 block of 5th Ave SE.

Officers believe that two people were in an argument that resulted in one of the people firing a shot.

The victim was identified as Nicholas Hallman, 26, who was not injured in the shootout.

The officers located Eldra Jennings, 23, when they left the scene and arrested him.

An investigation found that Jennings had fired the pistol during the argument.

Jennings is accused of having a pistol, carrying weapons and being intimidated with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held in Linn County Prison.

Hallman was also arrested for having a warrant for possession of a controlled substance. He was also taken to Linn County Prison.

McKinley Middle School was notified and secured until officers checked the scene.