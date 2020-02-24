suspect-barricaded-right-after-main-authorities-on-chase-from-burbank-to-whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect accused of trying to run about a law enforcement officer in Burbank was barricaded at a Whittier apartment intricate just after a chase came to an conclusion Sunday night, law enforcement explained.

Burbank police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon at about 10: 15 p.m. to the Ramada Inn resort in the 2900 block of San Fernando Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly attempted to operate over an officer, but it is not known if that officer was really hit by the car, Burbank law enforcement stated. The officer was claimed to be Alright.

The chase started out in the Burbank area, with the suspect driving on many freeways, which includes the five and 605. The suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, then entered a residential spot in Whittier and bailed on foot close to Christine Drive and Higher education Avenue soon ahead of 11 p.m.

A passenger in the car was later on detained.

Authorities surrounded an condominium complex and it was believed the suspect was barricaded inside of.