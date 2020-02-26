[suspect-charged-with-smashing-home-windows-admitted-detrimental-motor-vehicles,-stories-say]

David Handren stands subsequent to a public defender in court docket in this file impression.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 / 11: 37 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 26, 2020 / 11: 47 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person billed with breaking the windows of a downtown cafe and a auto is a suspect in other incidents of vandalism and admitted to harmful automobiles, according to court docket files.

David Handren, 41, has pleaded not responsible to felony vandalism prices in link with smashing a window at The 18hundred restaurant and damaging a vehicle traveling on Chester Avenue at 24th Street.

A restaurant personnel and the girl driving the motor vehicle both recognized Handren as responsible for the vandalism, the newly-produced documents say. He remains in custody on $20,000 bail and is next because of in court March three.

Police arrested Handren the early morning of Feb. 18 right after acquiring studies of a gentleman throwing rocks at home windows. An officer dispatched to The 18hundred observed a double-pane window experienced been shattered on the southwest facet of the organization.

The residence owner stated it would charge $2,000 to substitute it, according to the files.

In another incident, a lady instructed law enforcement she was driving north on Chester Avenue when she listened to a man yelling. The man then picked up rocks and threw them at her 2007 Ford Fusion, damaging its windshield and hood.

She believed the destruction to be a lot more than $500, the paperwork say.

Police who contacted Handren seen he experienced a metallic rod that appeared to be harmed and may possibly have been utilised in other incidents of vandalism, according to the files.

Handren spontaneously told police he experienced destroyed cars, the filings say, but after getting go through his Miranda rights he denied detrimental anything at all.