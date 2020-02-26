suspect-dead-after-officer-concerned-taking-pictures-at-brea-park

BREA, Calif. — A suspect is useless right after an officer-concerned shooting in Brea Tuesday night, officers say.

The incident commenced as a simply call for a male with a gun at Carbon Canyon Regional Park about 5: 30 p.m.

Following Brea Police Section officers responded, the confrontation led to gunfire.

#OCSDPIO Currently at approx 5: 30pm, the Brea Police Division was included in an OIS. Officers were responding to a call at Carbon Canyon Regional Park of a guy with a gun. The suspect is deceased, no officers ended up hurt. @OCSheriff managing the OIS investigation. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 26, 2020

The suspect is deceased and no officers have been wounded, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the incident.

No even more specifics had been straight away accessible.