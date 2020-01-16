Suspect detained in alleged Springfield abduction – Boston Herald

A judge from the Springfield District Court ordered an evaluation of the mental health of the suspect in an abduction and kidnapping of an 11-year-old girl from a sidewalk in Springfield on Thursday.

Miguel Rodriguez, 24, faces accusations of kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and witness intimidation in connection with the alleged kidnapping Wednesday afternoon.

Rodrigues was detained without bail pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for Wednesday. In addition, the judge ordered Michele Ouimet-Rooke Rodriguez to undergo a 15-day evaluation of mental health to determine his competence to stand trial.

Rodrigues is accused of abducting Charlotte Moccia at 1:26 pm. Wednesday from the intersection of Princeton and Amherst streets, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

The state police said Moccia was “forced into a car.”

An Amber Alert was issued around 5 p.m.

Officers stopped the car suspected of being kidnapped on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastward in the Auburn / Sturbridge area and arrested Rodriguez.

“Charlotte Moccia has been found to be safe, AMBER Alert canceled,” Massachusetts State Police tweeted at 7:41 PM.

“Troopers flooded the area after a driver called 911 to report that he had seen the car,” the Massachusetts State Police said in a statement. “The car was stopped in a work zone and Charlotte was repaired.”

The dangerous weapon associated with the charges against Rodriguez is a pocket knife, according to court documents.