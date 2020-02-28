[Suspect donning Air Jordan Retro 6’s wished in armed robbery of China Town]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police are hunting for an armed theft suspect and they have singled out a individual pair of sneakers the suspect was putting on in the course of the criminal offense.

CPD suggests surveillance online video exhibits the person wearing “Air Jordan Retro 6” sneakers.

Police say it may possibly help recognize the gentleman they say robbed a clerk at the China Metropolis on Forest Generate Sunday.

Any individual with details is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1(888)Criminal offense-SC.