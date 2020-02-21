[suspect-fires-gun-throughout-river-north-carjacking-endeavor]

Somebody fired a gun although making an attempt unsuccessfully to steal a man’s motor vehicle Thursday in River North on the Near North Side.

The 28-yr-aged returned to his parked BMW M5 at 9: 43 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hudson Avenue when a male received out of a close by Dodge Challenger, pulled out a gun and demanded his keys, Chicago law enforcement explained.

The man refused, at which position the suspect fired a spherical into the air, police mentioned. The guy then handed above his keys and ran away.

The suspect obtained into the BMW, but was not able to generate it, police explained. He remaining it, got back again into the Dodge and drove absent. There may have been an accomplice with him in the Dodge.

No accidents were claimed and no one is in custody as Spot Central detectives examine.

