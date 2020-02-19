[suspect-in-amie-harwick-murder-introduced-from-jail-on-$2m-bond]

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The person accused of killing intercourse and family members therapist Amie Harwick at her Hollywood Hills house bonded out of jail Tuesday night time.

Gareth Pursehouse, a 41-calendar year-old resident of Playa del Rey and a previous boyfriend of Harwick, bonded out of jail just in advance of 10: 30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Inmate Info Centre. He was currently being held in lieu of $two million bail.

Harwick, who was when engaged to “The Cost is Suitable” host Drew Carey, had a restraining buy from Pursehouse till two weeks back, when it expired, Los Angeles police claimed.

Amie Harwick died of blunt drive accidents to her head and torso, Los Angeles County coroner’s workplace suggests

LAPD arrived to Harwick’s property Saturday in the Hollywood Hills at about 1: 16 a.m. and located her beneath a 3rd-floor balcony with injuries constant with a drop.

Pursehouse was arrested later that afternoon at his household in Playa del Rey.

Coroner’s officials on Tuesday released the official bring about of Harwick’s dying. She died of blunt drive injuries to her head and torso right after getting transported to a medical center, according to the Los Angeles County office, which explained the incident as a murder.

Friend of murdered sex therapist Amie Harwick describes suspect as a ‘stalker’

A single of Harwick’s pals reported Pursehouse was “a stalker” who “didn’t take it properly at all” when the couple finished their past marriage.

Good friends and purchasers of Harwick introduced a new on the web petition on transform.org contacting for improvements to domestic violence legislation to deliver more safety for victims. Supporters want to get rid of time restrictions on restraining orders, so they only expire upon ask for. They also want to give victims the energy to file a restraining order without having obtaining to deal with the defendant in court docket. In accordance to the Countrywide Coalition From Domestic Violence, one particular in 7 gals will be stalked in their life span and will experience at some issue that they will be seriously harmed or even killed.