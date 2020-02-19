[suspect-in-amie-harwick-murder-launched-from-jail-on-bond]

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The person accused of killing sex and household therapist Amie Harwick at her Hollywood Hills property bonded out of jail Tuesday evening.

Gareth Pursehouse, a 41-12 months-outdated resident of Playa de Rey, bonded out of jail just prior to 10: 30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Inmate Information and facts Center. He was remaining held in lieu of $two million bail.

Harwick, who was as soon as engaged to “The Value is Suitable” host Drew Carey, had a restraining order against Pursehouse until finally two weeks ago, when it expired, Los Angeles law enforcement said.

Amie Harwick died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso, Los Angeles County coroner’s office says

LAPD arrived to Harwick’s house Saturday in the Hollywood Hills at about one: 16 a.m. and found her beneath a 3rd-flooring balcony with accidents dependable with a slide.

Pursehouse was arrested afterwards that afternoon at his household in Playa del Rey.

Coroner’s officials on Tuesday produced the official result in of Harwick’s dying. She died of blunt pressure injuries to her head and torso following remaining transported to a medical center, in accordance to the Los Angeles County business office, which described the incident as a homicide.

Mate of murdered sex therapist Amie Harwick describes suspect as a ‘stalker’

One of Harwick’s good friends claimed Pursehouse was “a stalker” who “failed to just take it properly at all” when the pair finished their prior romance.