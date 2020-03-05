suspect-in-custody-after-leading-chase-by-la-in-stolen-metro-motor-vehicle

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A driver in a stolen Metro transit SUV was arrested following major police on a high-pace chase from the Westlake district to the North Hollywood location.

The chase begun just just before 11 p.m. in the Westlake district of Los Angeles. The driver led police on a large-velocity chase, at times keeping the lights blacked out, driving together the 170 Freeway and then onto surface area streets in the North Hollywood region.

The white Ford Explorer had the symbol of a Metro supervisor on the aspect door.

Eventually the driver stopped just after pulling into a strip shopping mall with a seven-Eleven at Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Vanowen Avenue in North Hollywood.

But whilst the driver’s route was not blocked, the vehicle stopped. Police requested the driver to exit, but the individual did not comply or exit the car.

After a standoff that lasted about 20 minutes, officers tried firing non-deadly rounds into the car. At that position, the SUV took off once more at a speedy clip.

But the new chase did not last very long. It appeared the vehicle previously had operate over a spike strip and was driving on weakened tires.

The driver soon pulled above and exited the motor vehicle, surrendering to officers with out additional incident.