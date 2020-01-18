Suspect in custody after Utah shot 4 dead and 1 wounded

January 18 (UPI) – Authorities detained a suspect on Saturday after four people were killed and one injured the night before in a gunfight in Utah.

The shooting took place at 7 p.m. Friday in Grantsville, Utah.

Investigators believe that one person shot the five victims. There is no further public security threat, Grantsville Police Department Cpl. Rhonda Fields told KUTV.

Fields did not disclose the suspect’s name or victim’s name until relatives were notified.

Three of the deceased were adolescents and one was an adult woman, KUTV reported. According to Fields, an adult male was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was in a stable condition.

All six people involved in the incident belonged to the same family, and the police said the shooter was a teenager, KSL.com reported.

The Mayor of Grantsville, Brent Marshall, confirmed that the victims and the gunman were in the same family on Friday evening.

“This is usually a very quiet area, and every time children are involved, it gets very emotional, very quickly,” said Marshall. “We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and support. We ask that you continue to pray for the family and for those officials who are trying to find out what happened.”