suspect-in-custody-just-after-chase,-hours-very-long-standoff-in-whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect is in custody just after major authorities on a chase from Burbank to Whittier, and then barricading himself at an condominium complex, law enforcement claimed.

Burbank law enforcement responded to an assault with a fatal weapon at about 10: 15 p.m. on Sunday to the Ramada Inn hotel in the 2900 block of San Fernando Boulevard.

The suspect allegedly experimented with to operate around an officer, but it is not known if that officer was essentially hit by the automobile, Burbank law enforcement explained. The officer was described to be Ok.

The chase commenced in the Burbank location, with the suspect driving on many freeways, like the 5 and 605. The suspect, who was driving a pickup truck, then entered a residential area in Whittier and bailed on foot close to Christine Push and Higher education Avenue soon ahead of 11 p.m.

A passenger in the car was afterwards detained.

Authorities surrounded an condominium sophisticated and it was thought the suspect was barricaded within. Burbank law enforcement said the suspect was in custody Monday early morning, but did not release more information and facts.