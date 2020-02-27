suspect-in-florida-murder-turns-herself-in-to-authorities-in-tennessee,-law-enforcement-say

Juan Buitrago and Mariah Timms, The Tennessean Posted 7: 46 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020 | Up to date eight: 54 a.m. CT Feb. 27, 2020

A lady needed in relationship with a Florida murder has turned herself in to authorities in Lebanon, Titusville law enforcement said.

A nationwide look for for Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, was introduced after the entire body of Anna Primavere, 36, was uncovered in the trunk of a auto in Lebanon Wednesday.

Lebanon law enforcement say Gibson turned herself in overnight and is remaining held, awaiting the arrival of Titusville law enforcement detectives.

Law enforcement say Primavere was most likely killed in her Titusville home in a “violent method” among 7 p.m. and midnight on Friday.

Titusville is more than 700 miles from Lebanon. It is somewhere around 40 miles from downtown Orlando, on the east coastline of the peninsula.

Gibson had been employed as a babysitter by the landlord of a residence where Primavere lived, police claimed. She was hired to care for the landlord’s boy or girl.

Primavere was renting a room in the house, Florida Now noted.

“Sadly, for everyone involved, this has ended in the worst-case state of affairs,” Titusville Law enforcement Investigations Lieutenant Chris Deloach stated Wednesday.

Gibson, whose parents live in Tennessee, was interviewed by nearby police on Sunday at her family’s house. She refused to cooperate or to permit officers search her auto, police described.

Law enforcement in both of those states worked in tandem to obtain the search warrant that allow them look for the car or truck, a Crimson Kia Forte, a launch from the Florida company indicated.

Inside the automobile, they uncovered Primavere’s physique.

It was not right away distinct if precise rates have been submitted in opposition to Gibson in Florida or Tennessee.

