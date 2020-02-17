[suspect-in-norway-mosque-attack-charged-with-murder-and-terror]

COPENHAGEN – A Norwegian person suspected of killing his stepsister and then storming an Oslo mosque with firearms “with the intention to eliminate as quite a few Muslims as possible” was formally charged Monday with murder and terror.

Philip Manshaus was overpowered inside of the Al-Noor Islamic Center mosque in suburban Oslo in August. He fired six photographs but didn’t strike anybody. One particular man or woman was marginally injured when they jumped on Manshaus within the mosque and held him right until police arrived.

The prosecution states Manshaus, 22, is suspected of killing his 17-12 months-outdated stepsister, Johanne Zhangjia Ihle-Hansen, by taking pictures her four situations — three in the head and 1 in the chest — with a looking rifle at their house in the Oslo suburb of Baerum.

Soon after that, Manshaus drove to a nearby mosque wherever 3 gentlemen were being preparing for Eid al-Adha celebrations. He wore a helmet with a video clip digital camera attached and a bulletproof vest, in accordance to the cost sheet acquired by The Associated Push.

Armed with a hunting rifle and a shotgun, Manshaus fired four shots with the rifle at a glass doorway just before he was overpowered by a single of the adult males in the mosque at the time, Muhammad Rafiq. For the duration of the scuffle, Manshaus fired two more pictures but no one particular was hit.

A demo is scheduled to start off May perhaps 7 in Oslo.

Norwegian media have documented that Manshaus was influenced by shootings in March 2019 in New Zealand, wherever a gunman targeted two mosques, killing 51 persons, and in August 2019 in El Paso, Texas, the place an assailant targeted Hispanics and left at minimum 22 useless.

Norway’s domestic protection agency PST claimed it experienced a “vague” tip about Manshaus a yr right before the Aug. 19 taking pictures, but it was not sufficient to act on mainly because they had no info about any “concrete plans” of attack.