suspect-in-serious-condition-after-deputy-involved-shooting-in-manatee-county

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect has been injured following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they had received a call of a suspicious man attempting to enter the Château Products store along with a suspicious vehicle in the woods near the business.

According to deputies, the description of the man and vehicle matched a BOLO for a suspect wanted on federal indictments by the FBI and FDLE.

When deputies arrived on scene just before 5: 30 p.m. they saw a man emerge from the woods. Deputies shouted out commands for the man to show his hands, the man ignored the deputies commands and pulled out a handgun, firing multiple shots at the deputies.

The deputies, only ten yards away, immediately returned fire, striking the suspect several times. One deputy says she felt the rounds go past her.

The man was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is undergoing surgery and considered to be in serious condition.

Sheriff Rick Wells told 8 On Your Side’s Marco Villarreal two guns were found on the suspect.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is a convicted felon with current federal indictments for possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, and distribution of a quantity of meth.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting, and an internal investigation are conducted.

