Suspect injured after shooting in Montebello officer

Loading...

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) – A suspected murder suspect was injured and taken into custody after a shootout involving an officer in Montebello on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The gunshots broke out around 1 p.m. in block 100 of South 10th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said they had tracked down the murder suspect and said that the agent’s shooting took place when he apparently tried to steer his car toward the agents in Montebello.

Residents said they heard close to a dozen shots. Investigators said secret agents tried to arrest the suspect before he got into his car, which they say is linked to the murder on Saturday.

According to authorities, the suspect ignored their orders, got into the vehicle and accelerated towards the officers, which led to the officer’s shooting.

The suspect was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Bullet holes marked a windshield after Montebello police opened fire on the suspect in the middle of the street.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, but say he has been arrested.

A family member who attended the scene said that he was 24 years old and attended the USC.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.