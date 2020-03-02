suspect-killed-in-deputy-included-shooting-at-sheriff’s-station-parking-whole-lot-in-santa-clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect is dead right after a deputy-associated shooting on Sunday in the parking ton of a sheriff’s station in Santa Clarita, officers say.

The capturing transpired all-around 2: 30 p.m. outside of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Section Santa Clarita station in the vicinity of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

Officers say deputies saw an armed person strolling in the station’s parking whole lot. Deputies purchased the guy to fall his gun, but he refused.

A deputy fired two rounds and struck the suspect.

The gentleman was transported to a healthcare facility exactly where he died.

No deputies had been wounded.

No supplemental information was quickly offered.

ADVISORY: There is law enforcement exercise in vicinity of our sheriff’s station re: an incident that happened but be sure to be confident there is no hazard to the general public at this time. No remarkable suspects. The area will continue being shut off as investigation is underway. @santaclarita @lasdhq — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) March one, 2020

