suspect-killed-in-deputy-involved-shooting-in-bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened in the area of Cape Vista Drive and Cortez Road West.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect had died but further details were not immediately available.

There is no word on whether any deputies were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

