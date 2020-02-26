suspect-killed-in-deputy-involved-shooting-in-bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting happened in the area of Cape Vista Drive and Cortez Road West.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect had died but further details were not immediately available.
There is no word on whether any deputies were injured.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Search underway for missing jet skier, police say
K-9 memorial pkg
Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car
Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay
Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization
Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case
Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes
Juul investigation
Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning
Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak
Trending Stories