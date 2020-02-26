Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Bradenton

By
Nellie McDonald
-
suspect-killed-in-deputy-involved-shooting-in-bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened in the area of Cape Vista Drive and Cortez Road West.

WFLA photo.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect had died but further details were not immediately available.

There is no word on whether any deputies were injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

WFLA photo.

LATEST STORIES:

Top Videos

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

Search underway for missing jet skier, police say

Thumbnail for the video titled

K-9 memorial pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

Deputies: Pedestrian struck by Polk County deputy’s patrol car

Thumbnail for the video titled

Boat captain defends behavior in video of him poking manatee in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled

Polk waitress receives $1K “Big Fat Tip” from local organization

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sheriff’s deputies looking for man in Brandon voyeur case

Thumbnail for the video titled

Remarkable woman: Rachel Hughes

Thumbnail for the video titled

Juul investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Zach Bogosian on what he can bring to the Tampa Bay Lightning

Thumbnail for the video titled

Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss