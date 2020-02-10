Suspect killed, two officers injured in Arkansas Walmart shootout

February 10 (UPI) – Two police officers were injured and one suspect killed in a Walmart shootout in Arkansas on Monday, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police confirmed that two Forrest City police officers had been injured in the Monday morning shootout.

“The ASP Criminal Investigation Division has been asked to investigate the incident,” said the state police.

The Office for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives confirmed that special agents were responding to the scene.

Officials said there was a phone call to the authorities inside the store describing a person who was using threats and was suspicious.

Officers confronted the man when the shootout took place.

Forrest City police identified the officers as Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington.

Varner was treated in a Forrest City hospital and released while Watlington was being operated on.

Deon Lee, chief of police for Forrest City, said the suspect was known to the police, but declined to disclose his name immediately.