suspect-launched-in-deadly-richard’s-bar-stabbing-yelled-homophobic-slur,-claimed-self-protection:-police

A male who was launched without costs immediately after he was arrested in relationship with a lethal stabbing final week outside the house Richard’s bar in West Town claimed he acted in self protection.

Kenneth Paterimos, 23, was stabbed several periods about 11: 23 p.m. Friday exterior the bar, 491 N. Milwaukee Ave., in accordance to Chicago police and the Cook dinner County healthcare examiner’s workplace.

Paterimos was taken to Stroger Hospital with stab wounds to his neck, back again and arm, where he was pronounced lifeless significantly less than an hour afterwards, authorities stated. His dying was ruled a homicide.

A 30-12 months-outdated guy was taken into custody at the scene, but made statements of self-defense to police and was released, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi explained.

Witnesses instructed law enforcement the gentleman yelled a homophobic slur at Paterimos, Guglielmi reported.

The selection to release him from custody was manufactured in an energy to independently validate the facts shared with detectives, Guglielmi explained.

“This is not a declination of expenses. This is not any variety of motion in direction of that conclude,” Guglielmi said. “Our investigation carries on.”

