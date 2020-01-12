Suspect sought after five people shot at Colorado party

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Police search for a suspect in an apartment shootout in which five people, including two teenage girls and one teenage boy, were injured early Sunday in a suburb of Denver.

The victims were hospitalized with serious, not life-threatening injuries, the Aurora police said on Twitter. The teenagers were between 16 and 18.

We are looking for a black man of unknown age who was wearing a sweatshirt with a yellow hood. Hours later, the department said it had no updates and was actively looking for the shooter.

The shooting took place during a meeting in an apartment, KDVR-TV reported.

Aurora is a suburb about 10 miles east of Denver.

On December 27, a teenager was shot dead in a shopping mall in Aurora. Kamyl Xavier Garrette, 18, is charged with first-degree murder

In 2012, a dozen people were killed in mass shootings in a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora. James Eagan Holmes was convicted of first degree murder.