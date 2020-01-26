Suspect stabbed while assaulting man in house southwest of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A man was stabbed several times on Saturday night after allegedly assaulting another man in his Southwest Bakersfield apartment.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it reacted to a stab in the apartment at block 4100 Avenue Parker at around 10:20 am When the police arrived, they found Bernardo Zapien, 28, with multiple injuries stabbing and laceration, said BPD.

The investigation revealed that Zapien knocked on the back door of the apartment and immediately started to attack a man in the residence when he opened the door. Zapien then broke into a window at the front of the apartment and assaulted the man inside his residence.

In the midst of the assault, a resident grabbed a knife and started stabbing Zapien several times in an attempt to end the assault, said BPD. Adding that the two victims managed to force Zapien out of the back door.

The victim suffered a moderate shoulder injury and was taken to the local hospital. Zapien was also taken to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple knife wounds and lacerations. His injuries are not life threatening and will be saved in the Kern county jail for burglary and assault.