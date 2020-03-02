suspect-useless-just-after-officer-included-shooting-at-santa-ana-church

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — A suspect was killed through an officer-involved capturing at a church Sunday in Santa Ana, police say.

The taking pictures was documented at Immaculate Coronary heart of Mary Church close to McFadden Avenue and S. Center Road, in accordance to the Santa Ana Police Division.

Police say officers responded to a report about a struggle in the parking lot. As officers arrived in the spot, a parishioner alerted a passing officer that there was a gentleman with a gun inside the church.

The officer-involved capturing took place when the officer entered the church and was confronted by the gentleman.

The suspect ran out of the church and collapsed outside the house where he was pronounced dead.

Police mentioned a small group was inside the church but products and services were not in development.

No other injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement say when officers at first responded to the scene, there were experiences of a doable second gunman and photographs fired, prompting officers to block entry to several buildings on the church campus and search the area. No other suspects have been discovered or proof of one more capturing.

The identification of the suspect was not identified.