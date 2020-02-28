suspect-wounded-in-deputy-involved-shooting-in-manatee-county

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect has been injured following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the area of 47th Terrace East.
According to deputies, the suspect fired shots at two deputies who then returned fire injuring the suspect.
