Suspected coronavirus patient jumped to death from hospital building shortly after admission – India news

A 35-year-old man, who returned from Sydney on Wednesday and immediately moved to Safdarajung Hospital in Delhi on suspicion of being infected with a coronavirus, allegedly committed suicide by jumping out of a hospital building at night, police said.

An official from the hospital, on condition of anonymity, said the man was suspected of being infected with the virus, but the disease has yet to be confirmed. “Samples have been collected but the results have not yet been returned,” the official said.

Arya defense lawyer, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said the man belonged to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district in Punjab and had lived in Sydney, Australia for the past year.

“Air India arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport and complained of a headache. A Navy officer informed us that he was admitted to Safdarajung Hospital around 9pm on Wednesday, ”said Arya.

He was received by the family at the airport and is currently at Safdarajung Hospital where an autopsy is expected to take place on Thursday.

He was admitted to the Super Special Block of Safdarajung Hospital and located on the seventh floor. The officer said he jumped to his death from that floor minutes after his admission.

Pictures of his body lying on the road in front of the building showed him wearing a white safety suit and glasses.

The first information report is not expected to be filed in this case, the investigator said. Police have yet to interact with his family to determine his profession, his family background and on what terms he has returned to India.

