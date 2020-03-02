[suspected-drunken-driver-mentioned-he-was-unaware-he-hit-pedestrian,-report-claims]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A male who authorities consider drove beneath the impact in a lethal strike-and-operate admitted to becoming in a crash but stated he was unaware he experienced strike a pedestrian, according to a court doc.

The 2007 Chevy Silverado pushed by Jonathan Lopez experienced a shattered windshield and its airbag had deployed, California Freeway Patrol officers reported in a warrant submitted in Outstanding Court docket.

Lopez, 25, showed indicators of alcoholic beverages intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony strike and run. He bailed out of custody and costs have not nonetheless been filed from him.

Marco Antonio Garcia

Officers said Lopez hit 34-calendar year-outdated Marco Antonio Garcia at about 12: 30 a.m. Feb. 23 as Garcia walked on Edison highway, east of the Mount Vernon overpass.

Lopez left the scene and officers found him minutes later on stopped on the proper shoulder in the 2600 block of Edison Highway, according to the warrant.

Officers seized the Raiders jacket and Hollister shirt Lopez was putting on so the Kern Regional Criminal offense Lab could examine it for DNA evidence, airbag powder residual and other evidence that would assist create Lopez was driving the pickup at the time of the crash, the warrant claims.

Investigators also seized the pickup’s knowledge recorder to identify its velocity at the time of the crash and to conduct a total mechanical evaluation of the auto, according to the warrant.