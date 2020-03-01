suspected-dui-driver-arrested-right-after-crashing-into-garage-of-visalia-household

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) — The Visalia Law enforcement Office arrested a suspected drunk driver Saturday morning after crashing into a garage of a Visalia property.

Officials responded to a call close to six: 30 a.m. in the vicinity of East Cecil Ct. When they arrived, they noticed the vehicle inside of the garage of the home.

The driver of the car or truck has been recognized as a 17-12 months-previous and was the only human being inside of the motor vehicle at the time of the accident.

Law enforcement say the persons who lived within the house had been asleep at the time of the incident and have been not wounded.

The suspect was taken to a nearby medical center and treated for minimal accidents.

If any individual has info relating to this accident, they are questioned to contact the Visalia Law enforcement Section at (559) 734-8116.