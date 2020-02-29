HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Hanford fireplace station, producing some significant injury Saturday early morning.

The suspect has been discovered as 22-yr-aged Manuel Alejandro Loya Sanchez.

Photos from the crash show a white truck burst by way of just one of the partitions at Station three close to Hanford Armona Rd and 12th Ave.

Fire officials say no one particular was injured in the crash, and Sanchez was arrested soon soon after hitting the developing.

In spite of the hefty injury brought about by the crash, Station three is still open and running.