suspected-dui-driver-will-take-authorities-on-pursuit-as-a-result-of-two-counties

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — One particular guy is under arrest accused of having authorities on a wild pursuit as a result of two counties.

The driver, 36-yr-aged Benjamin Smith, is accused of DUI.

Fresno CHP suggests he hit five different cars and trucks then held likely a person in Fresno County, two in the city of Fresno and two in Madera County.

The pursuit ended north of Kerman on Highway 145 and Belmont Avenue.

An intervention procedure stopped Smith with the assistance of multiple organizations, which includes the Fresno Law enforcement Section helicopter.

Three people today endured minor injuries and are anticipated to be all right.