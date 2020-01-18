Suspects charged with murdering their alleged partner

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman who has recovered from two gunshot wounds from two different law enforcement agencies faces a murder charge for the death of her alleged criminal partner, according to the Polk County Sheriff Office.

36-year-old April Thompson is facing a second-degree murder charge alongside the armed robbery and burglary charges.

She was at the center of this week’s deadly crime.

According to the police, Aaron Phillips and April Thompson were searched by the authorities. As detectives approached their car, Thompson, who was behind the wheel, ran over a detective.

During the chaos, several police officers fired their guns and slapped her leg.

This is the fourth shootout in Plant City since December 1st, according to Plant City police captain Jerry Stwan.

This detective is recovering in the hospital. Plant City police have not released his name.

Sheriff Grady Judd visited him this week.

“His mood is good. He tells me that after four to five months he has recovered, but by God’s grace he is not dead, ”said Sheriff Judd.

After escaping from Plant City police, the two turned up in a Mulberry RV park to steal another vehicle, Sheriff Judd said.

“Since he is Aaron, he brings out a (SIG Sauer) pistol and points it at one of the two victims, the male victim.” Give me the keys, “said Sheriff Judd.” Our victims hear Aaron say, “I’m not going back to prison.”

A MP who was looking for her in the area heard calls and found Phillips and Thompson. According to Sheriff Judd, Phillips, who was in a vehicle, finally reached for the hall. MP Andre Jackson, who feared for his life, fired eight shots, said Sheriff Judd.

Seven bullets hit Phillips and killed him. A shot hit Thompson in the stomach.

Because Thompson is accused of committing crimes with Phillips that led to his death, she can be charged with his murder.

According to Captain Stwan, Thompson in Hillsborough County will face an attempted murder charge in addition to several minor offenses and offenses. This will contribute to their existing detention record, which includes vehicle theft and meth charges.

According to Department of Corrections records, Phillips was released from prison in August after serving nearly four years for methane, theft of automobiles, and battery charges.

Detectives made an independent arrest in the mobile home park on Wednesday evening.

Nichole De La Cruz was arrested on meth charges.

Witnesses report that she lived in a motorhome right next to the place where the shootout took place.

