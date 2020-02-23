[suspects-on-the-loose-right-after-theft-at-se-fresno-t-cell]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Two suspects are on the unfastened soon after an armed theft at a southeast Fresno T-Cellular retail outlet Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a contact just following four: 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They say two guys, perhaps homeless, walked inside the store and demanded electronics.

Officers say just after the suspects fled the scene, they dropped a gun, but it turned out to be a replica gun. The gun was taken by law enforcement.

There were being 4 clerks within the keep at the time of the theft and no consumers.

Authorities say the suspects were previous witnessed heading east on Tulare Ave.