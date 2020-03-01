Suspects sought in jewelry scheme targeting elderly people in Hillsborough County

By
Nellie McDonald
-
suspects-sought-in-jewelry-scheme-targeting-elderly-people-in-hillsborough-county

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies are trying to locate several suspects involved in a scheme targeting elderly people.

Deputies say between Dec. 2019 and now, there have been 13 reported cases between Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, involving the jewelry theft scheme.

According to deputies, the suspects approach victims and attempt to sell jewelry. While placing jewelry onto the victim to test, the suspect removes high-value jewelry belonging to the victim. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least three different occasions where this occurred.

The suspects have been known to use multiple vehicles, the most recent being a white 2019-2020 Ford Edge and a white 2015-2016 Honda CRV.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

In the incidents in Hillsborough County, there have been two to three suspects that target the victim.

The suspects are described as Hispanic females ranging from 30 to 50 years old and Hispanic males ranging from 30 to 40 years old.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

