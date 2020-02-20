[suspects-sought-soon-after-girl-dragged-one-hundred-fifty-feet-in-anaheim-parking-ton-in-the-course-of-attempted-theft]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) — Anaheim police are hunting for two robbery suspects who they say dragged a girl from their vehicle in a Walmart parking whole lot in the course of an attempt to steal the victim’s purse.

On the morning of Feb. 13, the victim was positioning her buys inside of of her auto in the parking great deal on the 400 block of North Euclid Street when a four-door Nissan with short-term license plates drove up together with her, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The passenger in the Nissan arrived at out from an open up window and grabbed the victim’s purse which was hanging from her shoulder – but she held on to her purse as the driver accelerated forward.

“The target was dragged somewhere around 150 toes, before the suspect at last permit go, leading to the target to drop to the ground,” police explained in a push release.

Surveillance movie displays two gals who are considered to be the suspects inside of the retail outlet just before the incident occurred, as well the auto driving in the parking good deal. The victim was still left with “various abrasions all in excess of her body.”

Anyone with facts on the suspects is questioned to make contact with Anaheim law enforcement at (714) 765-1900.