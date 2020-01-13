Suspects Steal Family Car With 16-Month-Old Child At Gas Station Outside Houston

A 16-month-old boy is safe after a car was stolen from him in the back seat of a gas station outside Houston, Texas.

MPs say that around midnight a mother, identified as Kimberly Cook, 21, and her boyfriend, Anthony Blue, 29, left their Chrysler 300 running and unlocked in the parking lot while they were at inside the store to play game machines.

When they went out to check on his son, the car was missing. The 16-month-old boy was sleeping in a car seat in the back of the vehicle.

While searching for the stolen car, a park warden closed MacGregor Park at 12:25 p.m.

He locked all the doors and the park was empty except for one homeless man who he told to leave.

As the park warden approached one of the doors, he saw what he thought was an animal crossing the parking lot. It turns out that it was the 16 month old boy who was missing his chills.

Houston police responded and took the child to the Texas Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

At around 1:00 a.m., police found the couple’s stolen car, where the suspects inside led pursuit officers before stopping.

Two suspects, identified as Jabari Davis, 18, and Vincent Cannady, 19, were arrested and interrogated.

“It’s pretty cold here and lots of wild animals are running around. Things could have ended very differently if the park warden hadn’t come here and located the baby,” said Kerry Clopton of the service. Houston Fire Department.

Cook and Blue have been charged with endangering children.

According to the maternal grandmother, the child’s name is Franklynn.

Davis has been charged with kidnapping, auto theft and crime escape. Cannady has been charged with auto theft and kidnapping. Both were on trial for prior criminal offenses. Officials said the two were at Harris County Young Men About Change, a correctional treatment center earlier today, but left.

YMAC released the following statement to ABC13:

The YMAC is a community correctional treatment facility where individuals can be ordained as a condition of probation. It is a treatment facility. It is not a prison or jail and is not made up of police or correctional officers such as a prison or a prison. While the establishment is locked, staff cannot physically detain an intern who attempts to leave the establishment. If an accused leaves without permission, he / she can be charged with a state prison for crime.

In these cases, the police are contacted upon their departure and it is up to the DA office to take charge of: Unauthorized absence from a community correctional service establishment.

