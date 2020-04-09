Suspend Illinois FOIA? A horrible concept for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic

It is never ever a very good notion to restrict the public’s ideal to details.

Not even — or possibly, primarily — in the course of this pandemic. At a time of disaster, the general public is dependent even more on the media for exact, well timed info.

Numerous occasions, that info is received through the state’s Freedom of Facts Act.

So we have been happy to hear Thursday that the Illinois Municipal League and Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost their bid to suspend FOIA deadlines during the time Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s keep-at-property purchase is in effect.

There is no rationale in the planet that governing administration bodies and the media — and some others who formally request public info — simply cannot continue to take care of FOIA disputes informally, as they have always carried out. It is a make a difference for trustworthy dialogue, not anti-democratic rule changes.

“We entirely perfectly fully grasp what is heading on, that they have constraints on what they can do,” Illinois Push Association President Sam Fisher instructed us.

Pritzker shot down the Municipal League’s proposal Thursday, and good for him.

The League final week experienced questioned Illinois Lawyer Basic Kwame Raoul to suspend FOIA deadlines. Lightfoot on Wednesday threw her assist guiding the notion, saying that town workforce risked getting pulled away from fighting the coronavirus to satisfy FOIA requests.

Lightfoot ought to know better. No journalist or information business that we know would count on lifetime-saving operate to choose a again seat to handing over a stack of files. And the community and the courts wouldn’t stand for it.

In FOIA rules issued Thursday, Raoul said that he had no electrical power to transform FOIA coverage. Only the governor or Legislature could do so. Pritzker then created it clear he was not on board with suspending the deadline.

Negotiations on FOIA requests in Illinois have been the norm for decades. The state’s FOIA statute permits for that. Fairly considerably every single reporter who’s at any time submitted a FOIA ask for with a college district, village board or other federal government entity has experienced to have interaction in dialogue about deadlines. Hardly ever is facts furnished inside of the original five-working day deadline.

No want to alter the procedures. Let’s just step up the dialogue.

