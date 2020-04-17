SuspendBabitaPhogat tendencies on Twitter, but Commonwealth medallist claims she will not again down

Screengrab of Babita Phogat’s movie concept | Twitter

Text Dimension:

A-

A+

New Delhi: “I am no Zaira Wasim, I will not bow down to your threats.”

This is the information Indian wrestler and Commonwealth medallist Babita Phogat conveyed in a video clip posted to Twitter Friday for the individuals condemning her.

Phogat, who joined the BJP last yr, claimed she was getting abusive and threatening phone calls and messages on the social media system following she tweeted about the Tablighi Jaamat.

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE

— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

On 15 April, Phogat had taken to Twitter to say that coronavirus was only India’s second largest challenge, and “ignorant Jamaatis” had been its greatest induce of worry.

कोरोना वायरस भारत की दूसरे नंबर की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है।

जाहिल जमाती अभी भी पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है।#jahiljamati

— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 15, 2020

A few months ago, she also posted about “ignorant Muslim pigs”, who, she claimed, were being spreading coronavirus and made use of the hashtag #NizamuddinIdiots. Many on Twitter were fast to level out that Aamir Khan, who produced Dangal, the 2016 biopic based on her lifetime and her sister Geeta Phogat, is a Muslim.

Sufficient with detest. #SuspendBabitaPhogat#SuspendBabitaPhogat pic.twitter.com/rwW9e98YMt

— UP East Youth Congress (@IYC_UPEast) April 17, 2020

As the controversy grew, the hashtag #SuspendBabitaPhogat started trending soon after Twitter consumers accused Phogat of submitting communal and divisive tweets.

Sufficient with despise. #SuspendBabitaPhogat

— Hasiba Amin 🌈 (@HasibaAmin) April 16, 2020

Phogat hits back again

In the online video posted Friday, the wrestler explained she was the ‘real’ Babita Phogat and would not get afraid or intimidated, and would continue talking up for her place.

Speaking in Hindi, she defended her tweet, declaring it wasn’t wrong, and only spoke about those people who ended up spreading Covid-19. She additional reported that if the Tablighi Jamaat had not distribute the virus, the lockdown would have been lifted by now and India would have overwhelmed the virus.

She finished her video by saying that she would continue on to convey to the fact. She also reported she was no Zaira Wasim to be intimidated by threats.

Phogat was referring to the nationwide award-profitable Kashmiri actress Zaira Wasim, who performed the role of Babita’s sister Geeta in Dangal. Wasim gained dying threats following she fulfilled Jammu and Kashmir Main Minister Mehbooba Mufti in 2017. She was also regularly trolled on social media. In 2019, she declared she was quitting Bollywood.

Calls to suspend Phogat’s Twitter cope with appear a working day soon after the micro-blogging web-site suspended the account of actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel.

Chandel had advocated violence towards Muslims and “secular media”, and accused “mullas” of attacking and killing physicians. Phogat had tweeted in help of Chandel.

आज रंगोली चंदेल दीदी ने किसकी पूँछ पर पैर रख दिया। आजकल ट्विटर भी सच्ची बात लिखने वालों से काफी खफा रहता है।#RangoliChandel

— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 16, 2020

Also go through: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account suspended around ‘shoot mullas’ post

ThePrint is now on Telegram. For the greatest reports & belief on politics, governance and a lot more, subscribe to ThePrint on Telegram.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Exhibit Comprehensive Post

