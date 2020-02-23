suspended-curie-coach-mike-oliver-nonetheless-ready-for-cps-conclusion

The selection one group in the place has been without the need of its coach for eight game titles. Curie’s Mike Oliver has been suspended considering that late January. Chicago General public Educational institutions eliminated him from his security placement just after an allegation of a physical altercation with a university student.

Oliver is extremely pissed off, but has remained patient and believes that CPS will obvious him when it finishes investigating.

“People [at Curie] have instructed me the investigators arrived out, seemed at cameras and things but that was it,” Oliver reported. “I’m just sitting at property. I’m out in limbo and I never know anything at all. I’m not sure where by the investigation is heading to end.”

Oliver met with Rev. Jesse Jackson very last week and explained the Rainbow Thrust Coalition has been supportive.

“There is some stuff they are setting up with some regional pastors,” Oliver claimed. “There could be anything large. We are just seeking to see the place this goes future week.”

The Condors picked up a massive acquire at Oak Forest on Saturday and have just one more big showdown ahead of the playoffs on Wednesday at No. five Notre Dame.

“It is a rough situation but we have to preserve our heads on observe,” Condors senior Savieon Williams reported. “We know what the massive prize is and we have to concentrate on that, profitable the state championship.”

The incident is alleged to have happened all through Oliver’s career as a protection guard at Curie, not as a coach, and it concerned a college student who is not on the basketball workforce. Many mothers and fathers of basketball gamers held a rally in assistance of Oliver on Feb. seven the place they demanded solutions from CPS.

“No just one is speaking from CPS,” Oliver explained. “Why do I have to make a spectacle of this? I just want a reasonable investigation.”

Oliver, a Curie grad, led the Condors to the Course 4A condition title in 2015-16. He beforehand was suspended by the IHSA in 2016 and by CPS in 2014 following an eligibility scandal.

Oliver has compiled a 542-133 history in 27 seasons.

“I’ve labored for CPS in safety for 27 several years, and I have under no circumstances experienced an allegation towards me,” Oliver explained. “I’ve never ever even experienced a generate-up from a principal or a parent meeting.”