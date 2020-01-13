Suspended looking for 4-year-old boy swept at sea with father and sister

Loading...

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Man swept to the sea and held 2 children was identified on Saturday as the children’s father, Jeremy Stiles.

According to the Oregon State Police, one of the children has died and another is still missing after a strong wave hurled the three into the ocean on Saturday. Stiles was holding his 2 children, a 7 year old girl and a 4 year old boy, when they were hit by the wave and dragged under water.

A policeman found the 47-year-old Stiles in the water, the girl further back. OSP said the officer could save the 7-year-old from the current and Stiles could also go ashore. The 4-year-old boy is still missing.

The seven-year-old and Stiles were both immediately brought to the Providence Seaside Hospital. However, OSP said the child was declared dead in the hospital.

The coast guard had a helicopter in the air to search for the missing boy near Falcon Cove. The crews were forced to suspend their search for the night at around 4:50 p.m. On Sunday morning, the USCG said they would not continue their search.

ON High surf warning was in effect until 8pm on Saturday. Tillamook County’s emergency management team warned of waves reaching 25-30 feet in height. Sneaker waves and rip tides are a serious threat to beachgoers.

LAST STORIES: