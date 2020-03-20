Suspending Tokyo Game titles could finish Olympic dream for some of Japan’s young talents

When organizers are adamant the Tokyo Olympics will proceed as scheduled, postponement of the event thanks to the coronavirus pandemic could end the Olympic desire for many of Japan’s gifted crop of men’s soccer gamers.

The Olympic men’s soccer match is contested by below-23 sides with a restricted range of overage players, but it is unclear regardless of whether the age cutoff would be shifted should really the games be postponed by a yr, as some predict.

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu is worried postponement until 2021 would force various gamers born in 1997 — these kinds of as Groningen’s Ko Itakura and Maritimo’s Daizen Maeda — to compete for the three overage slots allotted to just about every crew.

“If some who were set to participate in this year are no for a longer time capable to take part, it would be really disappointing for them, given the difficult function they’ve set in,” Moriyasu claimed.

The afflicted group also incorporates center-backs Tsuyoshi Watanabe of FC Tokyo and Yuta Nakayama of Dutch side Zwolle, who has captained the current Olympic-age crew in internationals.

Next an interrupted buildup to the July 24 to Aug. 9 Olympics, such as the cancellation of international friendlies, Watanabe said he was prepared for any consequence.

“I’m not worried due to the fact it’s out of my hands,” Watanabe reported. “My greatest aim is the senior countrywide group. If I’m not in a position to perform (at the Olympics) since of my age, I’m not likely to get down about it.”

In his dual position as national and Olympic manager, Moriyasu has the additional job of steering the Samurai Blue via 2022 Globe Cup Asian qualifying next calendar year.

But the 51-12 months-outdated reported the worldwide health and fitness crisis stemming from the coronavirus was a considerably additional urgent concern than soccer.

“We just have to do our finest in accordance to the rules. But much more than anything at all, I hope folks all-around the environment will be safe and sound and sound,” he said.