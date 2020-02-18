[suspicious-demise-investigation-underway-right-after-male,-woman-fall-from-window-in-backyard-garden-grove]

Backyard garden GROVE, Calif. (KABC) — A person and girl who investigators consider were being fighting fell by a 3rd-tale window of a Garden Grove residence, killing the lady and critically injuring the person, authorities say.

Officers were called at 9: 21 p.m. Monday to a home in the 10800 block of Lotus Drive, in accordance to Garden Grove police.

“When officers arrived on scene they identified a female and male grownup on the ground of a facet lawn with numerous injuries to their overall body and facial place,” according to a law enforcement report. “It appeared the two topics fell from a window positioned on the 3rd tale of a three-degree residential house.”

The female was pronounced dead at the scene when the male was taken to an spot medical center in vital problem, police say. Their names and ages have not still been released.

Any one with facts on the incident is asked to simply call Backyard garden Grove detectives at 714-741-5800.